6-year-old boy drowns at Tafo-Ahenbronum

Regional News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A six -year-old boy has met his untimely death after a heavy running water swept him away at Tafo Ahenbronum in the Tafo-Pankrono Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The KG2 pupil, according to residents, was taking away by the running water after he slipped and fell in an opened gutter while playing in rain showers.



The deceased who has been identified as, Papa Atta was pronounced dead at the Tafo Government Hospital on Wednesday June 21,2023 after residents saw his body over 200 meters away from the accident scene and rushed him to the facility.



Speaking on OTEC News with Jacob Agyenim Boateng, Aunt to the deceased, Mama Linda confirmed the incident.



"We were all home when it begun to rain, Papa Atta, his twin sister, together with other children had returned from school and were playing inside when it begun to rain, we had no idea, the deceased had gone out to play in the rains with his colleagues who were already outside



"We later heard some people shouting about a child who had been dragged away by the water, only for us to learn that it was Papa Atta Residents in the area searched frantically for him only for us to discover his body over 200 metres away from our house full of injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors", she narrated.



Mama Linda noted that the body of the deceased has since been kept at the morgue of Tafo Government hospital.