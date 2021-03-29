22-year-old dies in a gold mining pit at Apampatia

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

A 22- year old young man, Nicholas Bokom has been found dead in a gold mining pit at Apampatia a community in the Atiwa East District of Eastern Region.



According to the Kwabeng Police, they received information on March 25 at about 13:50 hours that a guy had fallen into a mining pit at Apampatia.



The Police then rushed to the scene and found the mining pit full of water. Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command, disclosed the news to the GNA and said that divers swam into the mining pit and retrieved the lifeless body of the male adult identified as Nicholas Bokom, aged 22.



He indicated that the body of the deceased was carefully inspected but there were no physical marks of violence to suggest any foul play.



Police Sergeant Gomado said the deceased was wearing only a multi- coloured boxer shorts.



He added that the body had been conveyed to Chad morgue at Ankaase for preservation awaiting autopsy.



