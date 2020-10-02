Regional News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

10-year-old deplorable road fixed hours to Akufo-Addo's arrival at Koforidua

play videoThe New Juaben South Municipal Assembly quickly fixed the road to welcome President Akufo-Addo

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Residents of Old Labour office in Koforidua were amazed when a road which has been abandoned for over-a-decade was suddenly fixed to welcome President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Prior to this development, several calls by residents to reconstruct that particular road fell on deaf ears.



The then deplorable road which is about a 100 meters (0.01km) wide links vehicles from Accra, Kumasi, Suhum and other parts of the country.



Meanwhile, some traders have expressed disappointment about the Assembly's sudden swift response to the road.



"What is that? You have been given money to do the road you intentionally wait till Nana Akufo-Addo is coming before you come to do it? That long while you are now reshaping the road. Why are you people doing that?" One fashion designer furiously expressed while the grader was busily doing its work.



"Because the president will be in Koforidua soon, they have come to use just one minute to fix the road," said another.



Some residents also complained about how politicians take them for granted, yet seek their support when elections are just around the corner.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.