Yvonne Jegede is a Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality; notable for producing 3 is Company. She rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay.

Yvonne Jegede was born in Agenebode, Edo State, Nigeria on the 25th of August, 1983. She had her primary and secondary education in Lagos State Nigeria before proceeding to the University of Cyprus,where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in International Relations.

Yvonne Jegede started her movie career in 2004 when she featured in the Nollywood movie Missing Angels. Her first major camera debut came up in 2005 with her appearance in the now popular music video African Queen by 2Face Idibia.

After her University education in 2012, she came back to Nollywood and starred in movies like Okafor's Law, Single and Married, 10 Days in Sun City among others. In 2015, she produced her first movie 3 is Company where she starred as the lead character.

In late 2016, she was the cover in the wedding edition of Genevieve Nnaji's magazine. Apart from her acting, Yvonne Jegede has featured in music videos like Ego by Djinee, Kokose by Sound Sultan.

Filmography

Missing Angels

Husbands of Lagos

3 is Company

Okafor's Law

Pot of Life

Gold Statue

Side Chic Squad

Single and Married

10 Days in Sun City

The Fight for the Family

The Silver Spoon

The Sassy One

Climax

Gone to America

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Forget Me Not

True Lies

Smiles of Sweet Love

Two Hearts That Binds Together

Strange Affection

Abike