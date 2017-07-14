Yul Edochie (born Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie 7 January 1982) is a Nigerian actor, named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner. He is from Anambra State Nigeria, the son of Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. He was raised both in Lagos and Enugu. He is the last of 6 children. He got married at the age of 22.

He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts.

Yul attended Lillians' Day Nursery School and Robinson Street Primary School, Enugu between 1984 and 1992. His secondary education started from 1992 to 1998. In those 6 years he went to Marist Brothers' Juniorate, Uturu , University Secondary School Enugu, Ecumenical Community Secondary School Enugu and New Haven Boys Secondary School Enugu Respectively.

He is married to May Aligwe and has 3 sons and a daughter.

He Joined Nollywood in 2005 in his first film titled "The Exquires" alongside the Late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa. He got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie "Wind Of Glory".

In 2015, Yul Edochie opened a film academy in Lagos. He launched the academy as a result of the decline in quality and professionalism of upcoming Nigerian actors and actresses. The academy as stated by him is supposed to train the next generation of Nollywood actors and actresses. A duty which he intends to do personally.

The academy gives talented people the opportunity to be introduced to the Nigerian Film Industry.

On the 14 of July 2017, Yul Edochie declared his intention run for Governor of Anambra State. This declaration was made in anticipation of a Not Too Young To Run Bill passed by the senate of the federal government of Nigeria.

The declaration was however made official on the 22nd of August 2017, when he picked up the nomination form of the political party "Democratic Peoples Congress"and was eventually the flag bearer and gubernatorial candidate of the party to run for governor of Anambra State.