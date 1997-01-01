Yemi Shodimu is a Nigerian dramatist, Television presenter, director and Film maker.

He was born in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State southwestern Nigeria. He spent his early life in Abeokuta at the palace of Alake of Egbaland where he was exposed to the Yoruba culture.

He attended Obafemi Awolowo University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in dramatic art and later proceeded to the University of Lagos where he received a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree in Mass communication.

He began his acting career in 1976, the same year he featured in a movie titled Village Head Master. He was known for his lead role, Ajani in Oleku, a movie directed and produced by Tunde Kelani.

Filmography

Village Head Master that featured Victor Olaotan

Oleku (1997) produced by Tunde Kelani

Ti Oluwa Ni Ile

Saworoide that featured Kunle Afolayan and Peter Fatomilola

Ayo ni Mofe

Koseegbe