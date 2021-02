Wisa Greid (Eugene Ashie) is a Ghanaian hiplife musician. Growing up his interests were football, music and dance. Later he decided to focus on music.

Famous for the hit song ‘Ekiki Me’, Wisa performs in his native Ga dialect, English and pidgin.

In December 2015, he became involved in some controversy and court case after an exhibitionist act onstage as he performed at the Decemba to Rememba concert.