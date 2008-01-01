Wande Coal born 18 October 1985, born as Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe,is a Nigerian singer. Coal was born in Lagos Island, Lagos state, Nigeria, to Chief Ibukun Olufunto and Omolara Oluwayemisi Ojosipe.

The first of two children,Coal had his primary school education at Staff Nursery and Ijaniki Primary School, and his secondary education in Federal Government College Lagos in Lagos State, and went on to University of Lagos (Unilag),Lagos State,where he studied Curriculum Studies.

Coal started singing in the teenage choir at his church. He got his break in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a dancer. He got signed to Don Jazzy's Mo' Hits Records in 2006. He featured on D'banj's Rundown/Funk you up album on singles such as "Loke", "tonosibe" and "why me".

Being signed to Mo' Hits records he is also a member of the Mo' Hits allstars and played a major role in the released CV (Curriculum Vitae) album. His first single of the CV album, "Ololufe", has been described as one of the greatest love songs ever written by a Nigerian.Coal later released his debut album Mushin To Mo’Hits which was widely received across Nigeria, UK and the USA.

Coal has also recorded tracks with other Nigerian artists including ikechukwu, Naeto C, Dr SID, D'Prince, Wizkid and many other artists. In 2012 following a fallout between record label Executives Don Jazzy and D'banj, Coal, Dr SID and D'Prince signed on to Don Jazzy's new Record Label Mavin Records with the addition of Tiwa Savage from 323 entertainment acting as the first lady of mavin records. Coal left Mavin Records in 2013.In October 2013, he released a single called "Baby Face".

After a long hiatus, Coal dropped his sophomore album Wanted. Most reviews of the album placed him on a slightly above average scale.Coal recently released a new single Turkey Nla in December 2017.

Awards

Next Rated Hip Hop World Awards 2008.

Naija's fastest Rising Superstar UNIPORT AWARDS 2008

Dynamix Youth awards 2009-Song of the Year.

BEST AFRO HIP HOP VIDEO Nigerian Music Video Awards (NMVA) 2009

African Artiste of the Year – Ghana Music Awards 2010

Artiste of the Year – 2010 Hip Hop World Awards

Best R&b/Pop Single – 2010 Hip Hop World Awards

Album of the year 2010 Hip Hop World Awards

Song of the Year 2010 Hip Hop World Awards

Hip Hop Revelation of the Year 2010 Hip Hop World Awards.

Best rhythm and blues singer of the year 2009 City People

Album of the year 2010 City People

Outstanding Performance in the music industry 2010 City People

Artist of year 2010 City People

