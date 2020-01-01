Wamkele Mene is the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. He was elected in February 2020 as the first Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

He was born in Uitenhage, Eastern Cape Province South Africa. He attended Marymount High School and Trinity High School. He holds a B.A Law degree the Rhodes University and an M.A. in International Studies and Diplomacy from the School of Oriental & African Studies as well as an LL.M in Banking Law and Financial Regulation from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Prior to his appointment as the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat he was the Head of Mission to the World Trade Organisation for South Africa and the Chief Director for Africa Economic Relations in South Africa's Department of Trade and Industry and South Africa's lead negotiator in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Wamkele Mene is married to Malika Hinkson Mene.

