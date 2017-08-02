Virginia Hesse is a Ghanaian civil servant and diplomat. She is Ghana's ambassador to the Czech Republic. She spent a majority of her professional career in the Ghanaian public service.

A native of Osu, Accra, Virginia Hesse is a member of the notable Hesse family. Her brother, Lebrecht Wilhelm Fifi Hesse (1934 – 2000) was the first black African Rhodes Scholar, two-time Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and a member of the Public Services Commission of Ghana.

Her other brother, Christian Hesse served as Ghana's ambassador to the Soviet Union and later to Russia in the 1980s and 1990s. She is an alumna of the University of Ghana, Legon.

She worked at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Accra, as a commercial officer and at the ministry’s diplomacy department. She was Ghana’s Deputy Trade Commissioner at the Court of St James's.

In the private sector, she also worked for a Swiss international firm as a project manager and later, for water supply and sewage treatment plants. She was also the President of the Accra chapter of the women’s empowerment global non-profit, Zonta International.

She was sworn into office as the Ghanaian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, together with four other envoys, on 2 August 2017 by Nana Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana.

She was also among 20 Ghanaian women ambassadors selected that year. As ambassador, she has concurrent accreditation to North Macedonia, Romania and other Visegrád Group nations, Hungary and Slovakia. She is also the Dean of the African Group of the Czech Republic.

Virginia Hesse has one daughter. Hesse is a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Osu.