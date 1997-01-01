Vida Nsiah is a retired female track and field sprinter and hurdler from Ghana. At the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur she finished fifth in the 100 metres and sixth in the 200 metres.

Together with Mavis Akoto, Monica Twum and Vida Anim she holds the Ghanaian record in 4 x 100 metres relay with 43.19 seconds, achieved during the heats at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Personal bests

100 metres - 11.18 s (2000) - former national record.

200 metres - 22.80 s (1997) - national record.

100 metres hurdles - 13.02 s (2001) - national record.