Vida Anim is a Ghanaian sprinter who specializes in the 100 and 200 metres.

Together with Mavis Akoto, Monica Twum and Vida Nsiah she holds the Ghanaian record in 4 x 100 metres relay with 43.19 seconds, achieved during the heats at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Vida Anim represented Ghana at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing competing at the 100 metres sprint. In her first round heat she placed second behind Shelly-Ann Fraser in a time of 11.47 to advance to the second round.

There she improved her time to 11.32 seconds, finishing third behind Debbie Ferguson and Oludamola Osayomi. In the semi finals she was unable to qualify for the final as her time of 11.51 was only the eighth and last time of her heat, causing elimination.

Personal bests

60 metres – 7.18 s (2004, indoor)

100 metres – 11.14 s (2004) – national record.

200 metres – 22.81 s (2006) – national record is 22.80 s.