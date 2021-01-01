Victoria Zugah better known as Vicky Zugah is a Ghanaian female actress and celebrity who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana.

Early life

She is the third daughter of Mr. Komla Zugah and Miss Beatrice Patu from the Volta Region.

Career

Her acting career started when her friends told her she has the ability to act and that she has all features that qualifies her to become an actor, so she had an opportunity to feature in her first movie which she starred alongside Jackie Appiah and the late Suzzy Williams.

Her first movie Trokosi became her break through movie and she believe that she was lucky. She loves to learn from her peers and experienced actors in the industry in other to improve upon her skills to act good movies.

Filmography

List of movies she has acted over the years:

Trokosi

Total Exchange

Cross My Heart

My Darling Princess

June 4

Araba Lawson

Big Girl Club

Girls Connection

True Colour

Pretty Queen

Tears of Womanhood

The Return of Beyonce

The Bible

King without culture

Inner woman

Oyaw No

Agatha

Act of Shame

Mummy's daughter