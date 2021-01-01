Victoria Zugah better known as Vicky Zugah is a Ghanaian female actress and celebrity who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana.
Early life
She is the third daughter of Mr. Komla Zugah and Miss Beatrice Patu from the Volta Region.
Career
Her acting career started when her friends told her she has the ability to act and that she has all features that qualifies her to become an actor, so she had an opportunity to feature in her first movie which she starred alongside Jackie Appiah and the late Suzzy Williams.
Her first movie Trokosi became her break through movie and she believe that she was lucky. She loves to learn from her peers and experienced actors in the industry in other to improve upon her skills to act good movies.
Filmography
List of movies she has acted over the years:
Trokosi
Total Exchange
Cross My Heart
My Darling Princess
June 4
Araba Lawson
Big Girl Club
Girls Connection
True Colour
Pretty Queen
Tears of Womanhood
The Return of Beyonce
The Bible
King without culture
Inner woman
Oyaw No
Agatha
Act of Shame
Mummy's daughter