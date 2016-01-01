Born Tracy Ama, Tracy Owusu Addo ‘Sarkcess’ is the wife of celebrated and multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

Tracy Sarkcess is an entrepreneur / business woman who manages her own company.

Tracy and her husband Sarkodie have a lovely daughter named Adlyn Owusu Addo aka Titi, and a newborn baby boy, Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Junior.

She is also part of the management team that manages Sarkcess Music Record Label owned by her husband, Sarkodie.

Tracy Sarkcess was born on Saturday, March 3rd, 1990.

Mrs Owusu Addo was born in Ghana and lived part of her life at Comm.9 Tema and also in Germany.

Tracy Sarkcess is a Krobo lady and has her roots coming from the Manya Krobo in the Eastern part of Ghana.

She spent a chunk of her life in Germany where she had her high school education.

Mrs Owusu Addo attended the Nelson Mandela International School in Berlin.

She had to ‘abandon’ the idea of becoming a journalist (a newscaster) because of language barrier, and also, as a black person living in Germany, it was hard for her to get a practical work experience.

She later proceeded to the Nottingham University in the United Kingdom (UK) to do her Masters.

According to Tracy, she doesn’t have a post graduate certificate because she got pregnant with her daughter, Adlyn aka Titi just at the time of doing her masters in marketing and so she stopped.

The mother of two hopes to get back to complete her masters someday.

Tracy and Sarkodie first met and dated each other at Comm.9, Tema — the same neighbourhood they both grew up.

Tracy once revealed that what actually made her accept Sarkodie’s proposal to be his girlfriend for 10 years before becoming his wife has always been “Love & Loyalty”.

According to Tracy Sarkcess, her family objected to her relationship with Sarkodie because they couldn’t understand why a ‘University girl’ like her would date a ‘poor area boy’ or rapper with no higher education credentials.

Their first daughter named Adalyn aka Titi ‘Sarkcess’ Owusu Addo, was born on March 28th, 2016.

Sarkodie and Tracy finally tied the knot 11 years after their relationship in a plush private wedding in Ghana on July 17th, 2018.

Tracy and Sarkodie recently returned to Ghana after being ‘locked’ in America due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) with a newborn baby boy named Micheal Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Junior, which became a huge surprise to many Ghanaians.

Tracy Sarkcess is an entrepreneur and runs her own company called, “Pisces Ideas“.

According to the wife of Sarkodie, she wanted to be a journalist (a newscaster to be precise) because of her love for politics.

She previously worked with Glossybox, and also served as a staff of American E-commerce Wayfair Company.

Tracy Sarkcess also worked with ASOS — a British online fashion and cosmetics retailer located in the United Kingdom (UK).

