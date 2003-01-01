Toyin Abraham, born Olutoyin Aimakhu is a Nigerian film actress, filmmaker, director and producer.

Aimakhu was born in Auchi, a town in Edo State in southern Nigeria. But spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria. She attended St Anne's School Ibadan for her secondary school education.

She went to Osun State Polytechnic Iree; from 2005 to 2007, where she had her Pre- National Diploma, and Ordinary National Diploma. She obtained a Higher National Diploma Certificate in Marketing from Ibadan Polytechnic. Toyin Abraham has starred in many movies and recently starred in a movie called Black Val.

Career

She began acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie. Over the years, Toyin Abraham has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films, such as Alani Baba Labake and Ebimi ni.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ebimi ni during the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards alongside Joke Muyiwa, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ayitale. Based on her acting career, Toyin has also been called upon by politicians to campaign for them.

At one of the programs for Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015, the actress said she was prepared to die for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose platform Jonathan is contesting.

But she later came out to apologize to her fans for the comments and urged Nigerians not to spill their blood for any politician.

Meanwhile, Toyin Abraham have also directed and released the popular Nollywood movie, Fate of Alakada.

Martini Animashaun the CEO Tinimash Entertainment created and managed her reality show titled (KUWTA) ‘Keeping Up With Toyin Aimakhu’ in fact, she came back a better person. Toyin's exceptional professionalism during the whole saga.

In November 2020, Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Adeyemi surprised many people on social media as they shared photos of a luxurious Mansion in a plush area of Lagos. It is believed to be the new home of the couple, although they didn't drop an official announcement.

Selected filmography

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Dear Affy (2020)

Small Chops (2020)

Elevator Baby (2019)

Don’t Get Mad, Get Even (2019)

Made in Heaven (2019)

The Millions (2019)

Kasanova (2019)

Bling Lagosians (2019)

Nimbe (2019)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

Seven anf Half Dates (2018)

Disguise (2018)

What just happened (2018)

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

Esohe (2017)

Hakkunde (2017)

Mentally (2017)

Tatu (2017)

London Fever (2017)

Wives on Strike: The Revolution (2017)

Celebrity Marriage (2017) featuring Tonto Dikeh, Felix Ugo Omokhodion and

Jackie Appiah

Okafor's Law (2016)

What Makes you Tick (2016)

Love is in the Hair (2016)

Alani Baba labake (2013)

Ebi mi ni (2013)

Alakada (2013)

Sola Fe Pami