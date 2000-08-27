Tonto Charity Dikeh is a Nigerian actress, singer, songwriter and humanitarian. On 27 August 2000, Tonto Dikeh set up her foundation, the Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

The Foundation was established with clear vision and passion of making life better for all displaced and under privilege women, girls, youth, and children in Africa, in-respective of their Politically, Religious and Cultural differences.

It also aims at organizing regular sensitization programs and symposium discussion that will bring sanity and civility to the black race; by taking issues that affect women, gender issues, rape, empowerment, climate change and child right.

She was featured in a movie titled Dirty Secret, which generated controversy among Nigerians due to its inclusion of adult scenes. While some people criticized her role for being nontraditional and un-African, others stated that Dikeh was merely being professional.

Following a successful acting career, Dikeh decided to pursue a music career. Prior to that, she was featured in a music video for Amaco Investments, alongside Patience Ozokwor. She made her music debut by releasing the singles "Hi" and "Itz Ova", the latter of which features Snypa.

On 13 June 2014, Nigerian singer D'banj signed her to his record label, DB Records. Dikeh announced her departure from DB records in March 2015.

Personal life

Dikeh was born into a family of seven and is the third of five children. Her family is from Obio-Akpor, a LGA in Rivers State, and is of Ikwerre descent.

At age 3, she lost her mother and was raised by her step-mother, who has two children. Dikeh studied petrochemical engineering at Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Her traditional marriage to Oladunni Churchill was held in August 2015. In February 2016, Dikeh gave birth to her son, whom she nicknamed Baby X. However, since then, the couple has gone and moved different ways.

On 31 August 2020,Tonto Dikeh used her Instagram page to celebrate her best friend.

Endrosements

On 5 February 2016, Dikeh was named an Ambassador to a property firm in Abuja (NUMATVILLE) worth millions of Naira.

On 9 January 2018, Dikeh gets an endorsement as a brand ambassador for a beauty and skincare brand (Pels International).The beauty brand is popularly known for making skin brightening beauty products.

On 8 March 2018, Dikeh became an ambassador for Sapphire Scents, a new perfume line offering distributorship business opportunities to Nigerians.

On 27 April 2018, Dikeh bagged an endorsement deal with the National Agency For Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) on human trafficking.

On 24 March 2019, Dikeh was revealed as the brand ambassador for Amstel Malta. This had happened when Dikeh stepped out in style for a dinner party organised by Amstel Malta. The dinner, organised specifically for brand influencers, saw Dikeh announced as one of its ambassadors.

On 23 May 2019, Dikeh signed a 100million naira endorsement deal with Zikel Cosmetics.

Selected filmography

Tea or Coffee (2006)

Pounds and Dollars (2006)

Missing Rib (2007)

Final Hour (2007)

Divine Grace (2007)

7 Graves (2007)

Crisis in Paradise (2007)

Insecurity (2007)

Away Match (2007)

Games Fools Play (2007)

The Plain Truth (2008)

Love my Way (2008)

Before the Fall (2008)

Total Love (2008)

Strength to Strength (2008)

Missing Child (2009)

Native Son (2009)

Dangerous Beauty (2009)

My Fantasy (2010)

Zara

Dirty Secret (2010)

Last Mission

Blackberry Babes Re-loaded (2012)

Secret Mission

Rush Hour

Fatal Mistake

Family Disgrace

Miss Maradonna

Mortal Desire

Criminal Widow 1

Criminal Widow 2 (2013)

Then Terror of a Widow 1 (2013)

Then Terror of a Widow 2 (2013)

Battle of the Queens (2014)

Throne of War (2014)