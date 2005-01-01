Togbe Afede XIV born James Akpo is the President of the National House of Chiefs, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area.

Togbe Afede XIV is an alumnus of University of Ghana where he obtained Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He also holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

Togbe is the executive chairman of World Trade Centre Accra and was voted member of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Centre in 2015.

Togbe founded SAS Finance Group Ltd, constituting Strategic African Securities Ltd, a stock brokerage and corporate finance advisory firm, and SAS Investment Management Ltd, an asset management firm.

He also founded Strategic Initiatives Ltd (SIL) a portfolio and private equity investment firm, and co-founder of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, Databank Financial Services and Africa World Airlines Ltd.

Awards and recognitions

Personality of the Year, 2005 Millennium Excellence Awards, Ghana.

Order of the Volta (2008).

Chieftaincy Leadership, 2010 Millennium Excellence Awards, Ghana.

Golden Image Awards 2011, for Peace Development Initiatives.

Ultimate Man of the Year, 2018 Exclusive Men of the Year Awards.

Entrepreneur of the Decade, 2020 Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards.