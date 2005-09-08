Suzzy Williams (died 8 September 2005, aged 23) was a well-known Ghanaian television and film actor. She starred in films such as Bloody Mary, Calamity, The Comforter and Mother's Heart.
Her career as an actor was launched through the African hit film Together Forever, with a screenplay by US-based Ghanaian producer and screenwriter Leila Djansi.
Education
She attended Tema Secondary School, where she was a member of the drama group and sang at entertainment programmes.
Death
She died in a car crash at Labadi in Accra at the age of 23. The accident happened on the La-Nungua highway on the 8th of September 2005 at about 1.30 am. She was in the car with her boyfriend. Because of her popularity, Ghana's Art Centre refused to allow her body to lie in state, fearing it would be unable to accommodate the large numbers of mourners expected.
The Suzzy Williams Memorial Fund was created in her memory to aid victims of road traffic accidents. She was Nana Ama McBrown's best friend.
Selected filmography
The Sisterhood,
Fresh Trouble
Ugly Side of Beauty
War for War
Together Forever
Sun-city
A Touch of Love
The Comforter
The Chosen One
Lover Boy In Ghana
Official Prostitute
Yaa Asantewaa