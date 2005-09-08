Suzzy Williams (died 8 September 2005, aged 23) was a well-known Ghanaian television and film actor. She starred in films such as Bloody Mary, Calamity, The Comforter and Mother's Heart.

Her career as an actor was launched through the African hit film Together Forever, with a screenplay by US-based Ghanaian producer and screenwriter Leila Djansi.

Education

She attended Tema Secondary School, where she was a member of the drama group and sang at entertainment programmes.

Death

She died in a car crash at Labadi in Accra at the age of 23. The accident happened on the La-Nungua highway on the 8th of September 2005 at about 1.30 am. She was in the car with her boyfriend. Because of her popularity, Ghana's Art Centre refused to allow her body to lie in state, fearing it would be unable to accommodate the large numbers of mourners expected.

The Suzzy Williams Memorial Fund was created in her memory to aid victims of road traffic accidents. She was Nana Ama McBrown's best friend.

Selected filmography

The Sisterhood,

Fresh Trouble

Ugly Side of Beauty

War for War

Together Forever

Sun-city

A Touch of Love

The Comforter

The Chosen One

Lover Boy In Ghana

Official Prostitute

Yaa Asantewaa