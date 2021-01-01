Dr. Emmanuel Steve Asare Manteaw is a policy analyst and a communication strategist. He has worked with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) for 20 years.

ISODEC is a Ghanaian, rights-based public policy research and advocacy organisation with regional affiliates in Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Niger. Among the key issues that ISODEC engages with are extractive sector policy research and analysis, revenue/expenditure tracking, rights protection, tools development, and training.

Dr. Manteaw also has extensive experience in Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Implementation, and a sound appreciation of the legislative and regulatory regimes in the extractive sector in West Africa.

He serves on several national boards and committees, including the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), whose Multi-Stakeholder Steering Committee he co-chairs. He is also a Co-Chair of the National Steering Committee of the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) initiative hosted by the Public-Sector Reform Secretariat.

He served for four years, as a member of the World Bank Extractive Industries Advisory Group in Washington. He is currently the Chairman of Ghana’s Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), an additional public oversight body over the management and use of petroleum revenues in Ghana.

