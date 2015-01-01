Stephen Nuamah Mensah is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Adansi constituency under the membership of the progress party (PP).

Early life and education

Stephen was born on 14 August 1914. He attended Bennett College, London where he obtained his Diploma in Secretaryship. He worked as a timber merchant before going into Parliament.

Politics

Mensah entered parliament in 1969, after winning the Adansi parliamentary seat during the 1969 parliamentary election on the ticket of the Progress Party (PP). During the election, he polled 7,812 votes against Kofi Badu of the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL) who polled 2,292 votes.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 parliamentary election held on 26 August 1969.

Personal life

Mensah was married with thirteen children, his hobbies were gardening and reading.