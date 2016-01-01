Stephen Amoah is a Ghanaian politician who is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He is the member of parliament elect for the Nhyiaeso Constituency.

He completed Opoku Ware School, Kumasi. He holds a Master of Science degree in Strategic Finance Management from University of Derby,United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana."

Amoah was the Chief Finance Officer of Kencity and also served in the past as the Deputy National Coordinator of the National Insurance Authority (NHIA). In February 2017, He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Chief Executive Officer for the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

Amoah stood for the NPP primaries in ahead of the 2020 elections. In June 2020 he won the primaries for the Nhyiaeso Constituency after defeating incumbent member of parliament Kennedy Kwasi Kankam who had unseated Dr.Richard Winfred Anane in 2016 NPP primaries.

He won by garnering 332 votes while the incumbent had 315 votes out of the 647 total vote cast.

Amoah was elected member of parliament for Nhyaieso in the 2020 December parliamentary elections. He won the seat after getting 51,531 votes representing 81.71% against his closest contender Richard Kwamina Prah of the National Democratic Congress who had 11,033 votes representing 17.49%.