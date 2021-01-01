Stella Aba Seal is a Ghanaian female gospel musician.

Stella was born to Mr. Theophilus Seal of British and Cameroonian parentage and Madam Violet Addo from Anum Boso in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Stella started her basic education at the Accra New Town 4 School in Accra New Town, a suburb of Accra, and then proceeded to Kotobabi 2 Middle School also in Kotobabi, a suburb of Accra.

She furthered her education at Accra Polytechnic, where she trained as a secretary after her GCE ‘O’ levels in 1981 at the City Secondary and Business College at Caprice in Accra.

Stella Aba Seal, came into the Gospel limelight then as Stella Dugan, her marital name. She is currently divorced and has about three beautiful children with her ex-husband. Dugan reverted to her maiden name after her divorce, and is now known as Stella Aba Seal.

Seal has a pleasant voice, though she always asserts that she does not write her own music, her voice has won her many awards. For instance in the early 1990s she won best female voice of the year in some prestigious Award-schemes.