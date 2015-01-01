Stacy Osei-Kuffour, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, is a BFA graduate from NYU (major: Drama) and an MFA graduate from Hunter College (major: Playwriting).

Previous plays include: The Painter, *Samuel French Festival finalist. Breathless, workshop productions at the Dream Up Festival & Downtown Urban Theater Festival (both at Theater for the New City). Dirty Blood, reading at Rattlestick Theater.

Animals, *Irv Zarkower Award winner through Hunter College, readings: Lark Development Center, NYTW, Blank Theatre, and IAMA Theatre. The Pearl and The Black Sea, *Honorable Mention in The Kilroy’s 2015 The List. Hang Man, Bay Area Playwrights Festival finalist, Boston Court New Play finalist, MultiStages New Works Contest finalist, and The Kilroy’s 2017 The List.

This past year, Stacy was accepted into EST in LA, Youngblood, MacDowell Colony Fellowship, New Georges the Jam, Nashville Repertory Theatre’s Ingram Play Lab alongside Christopher Durang, and Humantias PLAY LA Workshop. In addition, Stacy became a two-time Van Lier finalist at the Lark Development Center.

Stacy is also a TV writer. Just last year she wrote for the TV show Happy! which airs every Wednesday night on the SYFY network. Currently, Stacy is writing for the HBO TV show Watchmen based on the acclaimed comic book by Alan Moore.

Stacy’s goal as an artist is to bring untold stories to the stage and screen, stories that challenge our political, societal, and stereotypical views of the Black experience.