Sola Fosudo is a Nigerian prolific dramatist, scholar, critic, film actor and director.

Sola hails from Lagos State. He was trained as a dramatist at Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Ibadan where he obtained a Master of Art degree in drama.

He has featured and directed several Nigerian films. He is the head of the Department of Theatre Art, Lagos State University and the University's director of information.

Selected Filmograpohy

True Confession

Glamour Girls I

Rituals

Strange Ordeal

Iyawo Alhaji

Family on Fire (2011)