Ghana Famous People

Born Billy Affou in Chiari, Italy, Slut Boy Billy is an Americanized-Italian-Ghanaian rapper and actor raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts by Ghanaian parents. He is known as one of the most polarizing and creative rappers to emerge from the Ghanaian music scene.

Rapper and actor Slut Boy Billy is one of the most innovative music entertainers of the 21st century and one of the most creative rappers since emerging in the Ghanaian music scene of his time.

Born on August 25, 1998, in Chiari, Italy, Slut Boy Billy made tumultuous decisions in his childhood, skipping school and engaging in unauthorized activities on the streets of his hometown of Pittsfield, Massachusetts 01201 (Berkshire County).

He was kicked off the basketball team in high school at Taconic in Pittsfield, as well as Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida. However, a life-changing event that led to him being part of a criminal investigation gave him a reason to turn his life around.

Slut Boy Billy's parents

Slut Boy Billy was raised primarily by his father Joseph A. Affou, who won full custody of him after he got a divorce from Slut Boy Billy’s mother Paulina A. Tayi.

Early life and education

Slut Boy Billy grew up in his hometown of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and spent some time in Tampa, Florida during his childhood. Due to unsettled conditions between his mother and father during their divorce, Slut Boy Billy attended different schools before graduating from elementary school.

First, he attended Morningside Elementary, then Egremont Elementary, both public schools in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and finally, Edison Elementary in Tampa, Florida, where he graduated from elementary school.

After graduating from Edison Elementary, Slut Boy Billy spent a year at Memorial Middle School in Tampa, Florida, before returning to his hometown of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He graduated from John T. Reid Middle School and attended several high schools due to his decision-making as a teenager.

This led him to transfer from Taconic High School in Pittsfield to Hillsborough High School in Tampa and finally to Plant City Adult High School, where he graduated and obtained his diploma.

Personal life

In the heart of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where Slut Boy Billy was raised, is a distinct area that is not only rich in history but has also significantly contributed to the rapper’s identity. 1st Street, where a well-known park with a long history called The Common is located, is the place where Slut Boy Billy spent a lot of his time with friends and affiliates growing up, as well as Clapp Park on West Housatonic Street.

Lincoln Street is where Slut Boy Billy’s journey began. The young artist moved around a lot, from Lincoln Street to Newell Street, then to West Housatonic Street.

Slut Boy Billy had to leave his hometown Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Tampa, Florida, due to his parent's divorce when he was eight years old and his father winning full custody.

After his father won full rights, Joseph A. Affou (Slut Boy Billy’s father) decided to relocate them to Tampa, Florida, where Slut Boy Billy could be raised properly by his father’s standards.

Eventually, Slut Boy Billy returned to his hometown after spending years in Tampa on 15th Street with his father’s then-wife and stepmother, Marilyn Williams. Slut Boy Billy built a strong bond with his step-siblings, Lakisha Williams and Antwan Williams, whom he considers his real siblings alongside his biological sibling, Joyceline Affou.

Slut Boy Billy attributes his sense of community to how he was raised in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and his experiences in Tampa, Florida. Over the years, he chronicled his life story through social media and friends who can testify to the shared parts of his upbringing, emerging rise to success, and carving out his own lane as a Hip-Hop artist.

Career

2018-2020: Early career and strides made

Slut Boy Billy began his musical career in 2018, debuting with his single ‘Abracadabra’. After releasing his first project, he caught the attention of locals in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and fed off that stimulation to continue making music. In 2019-2020, Slut Boy Billy decided to take time off and evaluate his craft to be considered highly unique in the music industry.

During his time out of the studio, Slut Boy Billy decided to take up practice in his other craft, acting. He auditioned for a production company owned by Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson and impressed her enough for her to post him on the official production's Instagram page and get a callback.

Unfortunately, Slut Boy Billy went through a medical crisis that led him to miss the official production schedules on the film Yvonne's production cast him in.

2021: Identifying his unique rap delivery

In 2021, Slut Boy Billy rebranded his lyrical delivery style and tweaked his vocals to establish his unique approach to music. He displayed that new version of himself with the debut single ‘Draco’. In an interview with Campus Base TV, he expressed his approach to music and where he sees himself going with this rebrand.

2022-present: ‘Eish’ and ‘’Mineral Rock’’ EP

As 2022 was coming to an end, Slut Boy Billy made it clear that he has no intention to let up on his craft by releasing ‘Eish’ featuring Ghanaian rapper, AGS Remedy. He has since released the ‘’Mineral Rock’’ EP in March 2023 and stated, “I look forward to venturing into more collaborations”.

Musical style and appearance aesthetic:

Slut Boy Billy has received both praise and criticism for his uniquely eccentric vocals while rapping and his appearance aesthetics which he has displayed on multiple counts, wearing crop tops. He has made it known that he's not in it to follow the Hip-Hop tradition. He stated that he's in it to expand the creative aspect of music in general with his idea of rap delivery.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Slut Boy Billy

Birth date: August 25, 1998

Birth City: Chiari

Birth country: Italy

Gender: Male

Best Known For: Slut Boy Billy is an Americanized-Italian-Ghanaian rapper and actor known as one of the most polarizing and creative rappers to emerge from the Ghanaian music scene.

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Parents: Joseph A. Affou and Paulina A. Tayi

Siblings: Joyceline N. Affou, Antwan A. Williams, Lakisha Williams

Height: 6’0 ft

Genre: Hip-Hop, Punk rap, Trap

