Deborah Owusu-Bonsu better known by her stage name as Sister Derby is a Ghanaian television presenter, musician, model and academic, of Akan origin and a former presenter at e.tv Ghana.

Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu was born on 25 August 1984, to an Ashanti father and a Romanian mother. Both of her parents were collectors of world music and art. She is a television show host, model, musician, academic and graphic artist.

Owusu-Bonsu is the sister of popular hip life musician Wanlov the Kubolor who starred in the film Coz Ov Moni. She attended Christ the King International School, then Wesley Girls' High School.

Owusu-Bonsu graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Publishing Studies from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology followed by a Master Degree in Book/Journal Publishing from the University of the Arts London.

She dated rapper, Medikal for three years, before breaking up in 2018.

Professional career

Owusu-Bonsu has shown her professionalism and passion for her chosen field by working successfully for both small enterprises as well as big corporations in Ghana, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2012, Owusu-Bonsu recorded and released a single (music) entitled 'Uncle Obama' referring to Barack Obama in which was covered by United States television network CNN.

Since 2012, Owusu-Bonsu was the host of The Late Nite Celebrity Show program broadcast by television network e.tv Ghana. She later moved to GHOne Television where she hosted her show, Gliterrati for a brief period before handing over to Berla Mundi.