Simon Osei-Mensah is a Ghanaian politician, a member of the 6th Parliament and 4th Republic of Ghana, and a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana. He is the Ashanti Regional minister of Ghana.

He was appointed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo in January 2017 and was approved by the members of parliament in February 2017.

Simon Osei-Mensah was born on 27 May 1961. He hails from a town known as Jachie in the Ashanti region. He obatined a Master of Science degree in economics from University of National and World Economy, Sofia, Bulgaria.

He obtained the degree in 1991. He also has a Certificate in Banking from the Institute of Business located in Odense, Denmark. He acquired the certificate in 1998.

Osei-Mensah is an Economist and Banker by profession. He worked as operations manager at Kuapa Kokoo Credit Union before aspiring into political office.

Osei-Mensah is a member of the New Patriotic Party. He became a member of parliament from January 2005 after emerging winner in the General Election in December 2004. He run for a second and third term and won. He was the MP for Bosomtwe constituency.

He was elected as the member of parliament for this constituency in the fourth, fifth and sixth parliaments of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

In February 2020, after his party came back into office, he was appointed by President Nana Akuffo-Addo as the Ashanti regional minister.

Osei-Mensah was elected as the member of parliament for the Bosomtwe constituency of the Ashanti Region of Ghana for the first time in the 2004 Ghanaian general elections

He won on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. His constituency was a part of the 36 parliamentary seats out of 39 seats won by the New Patriotic Party in that election for the Ashanti Region. The New Patriotic Party won a majority total of 128 parliamentary seats out of 230 seats.

He was elected with 28,052 votes out of 34,225 total valid votes cast equivalent to 82% of total valid votes cast. He was elected over Suleiman Mohammed of the Peoples’ National Convention, Edward Isaac Boateng of the National Democratic Congress and Paul Adomako Ansah of the Convention People’s Party. These obtained 1.0%, 14.3% and 2.8% respectively of total valid votes cast.

In 2008, he won the general elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for the same constituency. His constituency was part of the 34 parliamentary seats out of 39 seats won by the New Patriotic Party in that election for the Ashanti Region.

The New Patriotic Party won a minority total of 109 parliamentary seats out of 230 seats. He was elected with 25,988 votes out of 37,194 total valid votes cast.

This was equivalent to 69.87% of total valid votes cast. He was elected over Suleiman Mohammed of the Peoples’ National Convention, Dr. Joseph Oteng Adjei of the National Democratic Congress and Gilbert Adler Alhassan of the Convention People’s Party. These obtained 1.46%, 27.67% and 0.99% respectively of the total votes cast.

In 2012, he won the general elections one more time on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for the same constituency. He was elected with 34,790 votes out of 52,269 total valid votes cast.

This was equivalent to 66.56% of total valid votes cast. He was elected over Joe Oteng-Adjei of the National Democratic Congress, Kwame Ofosu Chei of Progressive People’s Party and Yaw Wiredu of the People’s National Convention.

These obtained 32.97%, 0.36% and 0.11% respectively of the total votes cast.

Osei-Mensah is a Catholic Christian. He is married with five children.