Serwaa Amihere is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist and news presenter who currently works with GHOne TV. She won the Television Female Newscaster of the Year Award at the 2018 Radio and Television Personality Awards.
Serwaa was born on 8 March 1990 as the first born to Frank Yeboah and Lydia Tetteh. She went to Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School and studied banking and finance at the Methodist University College,Ghana.
Serwaa started her media career as an entertainment and lifestyle enthusiast on GHOne Tv’s entertainment & lifestyle show, the Glitterati.
Serwaa is one of the leading news anchor on GHOne TV and the first Ghanaian to win RTP Awards' Best TV Newscaster of the Year 3-times in a row.
Awards & Nominations
2019 — Female Newscaster of the Year — Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) — Winner
2018 — Best Television Female Newscaster of the Year, @Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) — Winner
2018 — Best Female News Anchor — Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) — Winner
Producer of the Year — Golden Movie Awards — Winner
2017 — Best News Room Staff Of The Year — by GHOne TV
2018 — Most Influential Young Media Personality — Avance Media 2018 — Nominated