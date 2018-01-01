Samuel Wilberforce Awuku-Darko was a Ghanaian accountant and politician. He was a minister of state, serving in the capacity as Minister of Works in the Second Republic of Ghana.

In 2018, they noted that Awuku-Darko had died.

Early life and education

He was born on 23 May 1924 at Afransu, near Mangoase in Suhum a town in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He had his early education in 1929 at Presbyterian Junior School, Suhum in 1935 he continued at Presbyterian Boys' Middle Boarding School Akropong-Akuapim.

He enrolled at Prince of Wales College, Achimota from 1939 to 1942 he later attended Trinity College, Suhum.

Accountancy

He began his career as a second division at the income tax department in 1944. In 1950 he had professional training with Messrs Cassleton Elliott and company in Ghana and the United Kingdom as an articled clerk. He worked with the company from 1957 to 1958 and opened his practice until 1969, when he entered politics.

He served as President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants from 1967 to 1969. He was also chairman of the Board of Governors of Suhum Secondary Technical School in 1966.

Politics

In 1969 he was elected as the member of parliament to represent the Suhum constituency. He served as a member of parliament for the constituency till 1972.

He was also appointed Minister for Housing in 1969 and in 1971 the ministry for housing was merged with the ministry for works he therefore became the minister for works and housing from 1 February 1971 to 13 January 1972 when the Busia government was overthrown.