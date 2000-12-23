Samuel Takyi is a Ghanaian boxer in, Featherweight division. He was born on December 23, 2000, in Accra, Ghana to Eunice Smith, a fishmonger, and Godfred Takyi a cloth trader.

He attended the St. Mary’s Nursery & Preparatory School and the Bishop Mixed Junior High School. He then joined the Discipline Gym making it to a boxing squad called the Black Bombers team.

Samuel Takyi was bred in Ussher and Jamestown, Accra, and started boxing at the age of eight although he initially started playing football.

He competed in the men's featherweight division in the 2020 Summer Olympics, beating Jean Caicedo of Ecuador in the first round. He also defeated David Avila Ceiber of Colombia in the quarter-final, winning a bronze medal but lost to Duke Ragan of the USA in the semi-final bout.

