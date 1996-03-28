Samuel Kwame Owusu (born 28 March 1996) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Al-Fayha and Ghana national team.

Club career

Radnik Surdulica

Born in Accra, Owusu played for Red Bull Ghana and Vision in his homeland, before moving abroad to Serbia and joining Radnik Surdulica in August 2014.

He made 12 appearances in the 2014–15 Serbian First League, helping the club win the title and promotion to the top flight. In the 2015–16 Serbian SuperLiga, Owusu started playing more regularly, scoring seven times in 30 games. He signed a one-year extension with the club in May 2016.

Gençlerbirli?i

In June 2016, Owusu was transferred to Turkish club Gençlerbirli?i on a two-year deal with an option for another year. The transfer fee was reportedly €200,000. He made three appearances in the 2016–17 Turkish Cup, scoring one goal in a 6–0 home victory over Amed, but failed to appear in any league games during the season.

?ukari?ki

In August 2017, Owusu returned to Serbia and joined ?ukari?ki, penning a three-year contract and receiving the number 19 shirt. He scored four times in 30 games during the 2017–18 Serbian SuperLiga. In the following 2018–19 season, Owusu scored seven goals and helped the club earn a spot in UEFA competitions after three years.

Al-Fayha

On 18 August 2019, Al-Fayha has signed Owusu for one seasons from ?ukari?ki.

Al-Ahli'

On 25 October 2020, Al-Ahli have signed Owusu on loan for three months from Al-Fayha.

International career

In late May 2019, Owusu was named in Ghana's 29-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He subsequently debuted for the Black Stars in early June, coming on as a substitute in a 1–0 friendly loss to Namibia.

Despite his team's defeat, Owusu made a strong impression, and got included in James Kwesi Appiah's final 23-man AFCON selection.

Honours

Radnik Surdulica

Serbian First League: 2014–15