Samuel Boadu is the current coach of the Accra Hearts of Oak S.C. and the assistant coach of the Ghana national U-20 tea and the previous coach for the Medeama S.C. and the Ghana national U-15 team.

Born on 24 February 1986 in Kumasi, Samuel Boadu hails from Tepa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended the Adum Presbyterian Basic School and Kumasi High School and played for the school's team. He holds an HND in Purchase and Supply from the Kumasi Technical University. He has certificates from coaching courses Confederation of African Football and the Ghana Football Association.

Samuel Boadu has a son.

Samuel Boadu has played for a number of football clubs including Ashanti Heroes, RTU Colts Club, Kumasi, Bibiani Gold Stars, Ahmadiyya Stars, Division Two club, Real Ambassadors, Division One club, and a Colts club at Tema.

He played in the Ghana Premier League with GHAPOHA (2000–2001), Berekum Arsenal (2001–2003), and Prestea Mines Stars (2003–2007). He played for the Burkinabé football club, ASFA Yennenga.

He had an injury in 2008 which lead to the end of his career.

He began coaching in 2008, with Kumasi-based Colts club, Fantomas FC, and in 2017, guided Shooting Stars FC to the Ashanti Regional Second Division Middle League Final. He also coached Honeymoon FC and Latex Foam FC to the 2015 Middle League Final as well as FC Porto, a Division Two club that made it to the finals in the 2008/09 Middle League. For five seasons, he was the coach of Division One League side, Asokwa Deportivo. In his playing days, he was a utility player, playing in both central defender and midfielder positions.

Samuel coached the Ghana Premier League side, Medeama S.C. for 3 years for three years prior to signing for the Accra Hearys of Oak.

He was also the head coach of the Ghana national U-15 team, before being promoted to assistant coach of the Ghana national U-20 team in April 2021.

The board of the Accra Hearts f Oak signed a 3-5 year contract with Samuel Boadu on March 1 2021 to help them win the Ghana Premier League in his first full season.

