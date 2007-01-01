Salma Mumin is a Ghanaian actress.

Her contributions to the Ghanaian movie industry have earned her several accolades, including Best International New Actress at the 2014 Papyrus Magazine Screen Actors Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

Mumin was born in Wa, in the Upper West Region of Ghana and spent her early childhood days there.

She attended Odorkor 1 Primary School for her basic education and then moved to Insaaniyya Senior Secondary School. She later moved to Accra to pursue her acting career.

Mumin made her screen debut in 2007 where she was featured in the movie Passion and Soul. Since 2012 she has also played roles in the movies Seduction, No Apology, College Girls, Leave my wife, The Will, No Man’s Land, and What My Wife Doesn’t Know, and John and John.

Her first screen performance were in I Love Your Husband 1, 2, and 3 in 2009. She also starred in the film You May Kill the Bride in 2016.

In 2015, she produced her first movie titled No Man's Land.

Promotional work

Mumin's face can be seen on billboards and TV commercials in Ghana, including commercials for UniBank, Jumbo, Electromart and many more. Her first TV commercial was for UniBank.

She is the brand ambassador for Hollywood Nutritions Slim Smart.

Filmogrpahy

What My Wife Doesn’t Know

No Man’s Land

Seduction

No Apology

Passion and Soul

College Girls

Leave My Wife

The Will

Amakye and Dede

John and John

Apples and Bananas

Awards and nominations

Salma Mumin has been nominated for numerous awards which include:

City People Movie Award for Best Actress of the Year (Ghana) – 2016

City People Entertainment Award for Best New Actress (Ghana) – 2014

Papyrus Magazine Actors Awards (Pamsaa Awards)