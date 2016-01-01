Her Excellency Salma Frances Mancell-Egala is a senior Ghanaian Civil Servant and a lawyer with over 30 years of corporate work experience and company management roles.

She began her career as a solicitor and barrister at Adonten Chambers under Sir Edward Asafu-Adjaye in 1968 in Accra and subsequently practiced at AFA Chambers under Simon Sotomey and practiced at Odum Chambers in Kumasi as a founder.

From 1983 until her appointment as Ambassador, H.E. Salma Frances Mancell-Egala was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Food Distribution Corporation, the first woman to hold such a position in a company which was the biggest in terms of human resources and assets at the time in Ghana, A Business woman (Export and Import), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Proprietress of Money Matter Forex Bureau limited, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Proprietress of Travel Matters and a Real Estates Developer in Construction and Investment in Accra, Cape Coast and Kumasi.

H.E. Salma Frances Mancell-Egala holds LLB (Honours) BL and a Bachelor of Law Degree both from the University of Ghana, Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Ghana. She is a past student of Achimota High School in Accra.

In 2016, H.E. Salma Frances Mancell-Egala was given the highest award (the Bishop’s Badge of Honour) by the Anglican Diocese of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Ambassador Salma Frances Mancell-Egala was born in Kumasi and hails from Cape Coast. She has three children. In her spare time, she enjoys swimming, reading, collection of ancient beads and beading, church activities and Outreach and philanthropic programs.