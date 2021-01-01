Saki Scheck is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Takoradi Constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

He was born 15 October 1925 in Western Region of Ghana. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws from University of Oxford and he also attended Institute of International Studies, Geneva.

Career and politics

Scheck worked as a journalist and a private legal practitioner prior to entering parliament. He was a member of the first parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana representing the Takoradi Constituency on the ticket of the Progress Party (PP).

He was elected during the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election and was sworn into office on 1 October 1969. He remained a member of parliament from 1969 until parliament was suspended following the overthrow of the Busia government on 13 January 1972.