Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha is a Nigerian actress.

In 2012, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Rita Dominic is a member of the Royal Nwaturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. She is the youngest of four children. Her late parents were health care professionals, her father was a medical doctor and mother a nursing officer.

Dominic attended the prestigious Federal Government College Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, before heading to the University of Port Harcourt, where she graduated with a BA (Honours) Degree in Theatre Arts in 1999.

Dominic started performing as a child, appearing in school plays and children's television shows in Imo State. In 1998, she starred in her first movie, A Time to Kill.

She won the City People Awards in 2004 as the Most Outstanding Actress. She has starred in over 100 Nollywood productions.