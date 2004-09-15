Richard Twum Aninakwah is a retired Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge. He served on the Supreme Court bench from 2004 to 2008.

Aninakwah was born on 28 January 1938. He had his secondary education at Prempeh College and was a contemporary of John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic of Ghana while at the school.

He was nominated in 2004 and was vetted on Wednesday, 15 September 2004. He was sworn into office together with Justice Felix Michael Lartey and Mr Justice Julius Ansah on Friday 15 October 2004. He retired on 28 January 2008 at the mandatory retirement age of seventy (70) years.