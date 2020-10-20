Richard Ofori is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Orlando Pirates of the South African Premier Division and the Ghana national football team as a goalkeeper.

Club career

Ofori spent a number of seasons with Westland FC (a second division club in Accra) before he joined Wa Allstars of Wa, Ghana. He had continuously been linked with moves to South Africa or Europe after his highly praised performances in the Ghanaian Premier League, and went on trial with Cape Town City in late 2016.

He was voted best goalkeeper in the 2015 season and was instrumental in the All-Stars' clinching of their first ever title in 2016, again being voted the best goalkeeper.

Ofori moved to Premier Soccer League club Maritzburg United on a three-year contract in 2018.

On 20 October 2020, Ofori signed a three-year contract with Orlando Pirates. He played in the Orlando Pirates matches in the MTN 8 tournament. He started in goal in the final match as the Pirates won the trophy and ended their six-year trophy drought. They beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2–1 to win the trophy.

International career

Ofori played at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making one appearance in the third place match, keeping a clean-sheet against Iraq. He later appeared for the Ghana U23, playing at the 2015 African Games.

He was first called up to the senior national team for 2016 African Nations Championship qualification, where he played both legs against the Ivory Coast. He was later called up by head coach Avram Grant for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He is the second deputy captain of the Ghana national football team.

Honours

Ghanaian Premier League: 2016

MTN 8: 2020