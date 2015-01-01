Reanne Weruche Opia is a British-Nigerian film and stage actress and entrepreneur. She currently serves as CEO of her clothing line, Jesus Junkie Clothing.

Best known for starring as Cleopatra Ofoedo in the TV series Bad Education, Weruche was in 2015 nominated in the "Nollywood Actress of the Year" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In 2018, Opia starred alongside Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in the sixth and final episode of series 4 of Inside No. 9 titled "Tempting Fate". Opia starred as Terry Pratchard in BBC series I May Destroy You, which first aired in June 2020. Opia holds a degree in Drama and Sociology.

She is the daughter of veteran Nigerian broadcaster and television host Ruth Benamaisia Opia.