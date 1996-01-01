Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, is a Nigerian actor, writer, producer, and lawyer. He is also a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State.

In 2005 he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016.

Mofe-Damijo was born in Aladja community of Udu Kingdom, near Warri, Delta State. He attended Midwest College, Warri and Anglican Grammar School and was a member of the Drama Club.

He enrolled into the University of Benin to continue his education and studied Theatre Arts. In 1997 Mofe-Damijo returned to the university to study law at the University of Lagos and graduated in 2004.

After graduating from the university, Mofe-Damijo took part in a television soap opera in the late 80's called Ripples. Before then, he had a stint with Concord Newspapers and Metro Magazine as a reporter. Out of Bounds was the first film for which he received a writer/producer credit.

In 2005 at the maiden edition of the African Movie Academy Awards Mofe-Damijo won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Mofe-Damijo was appointed as the Special Adviser of Culture and Tourism to the then Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in 2008, then became the commissioner for the Culture and Tourism of Delta State, Nigeria in 2009. His tenure ended in 2015.

Personal Life

Mofe-Damijo was married to Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE). After her death in 1996, Richard Mofe-Damijo remarried TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world.

Mofe-Damijo has four children: two with his current wife and two from his previous marriage.