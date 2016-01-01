Emmanuel Ato Quamina Amonoo, populary known as Quamina MP is a Ghanaian Rap artiste and music performer. He was born and bred in Mankessim, a suburb of the central region of Ghana but comes from Takoradi. Quamina’s love for music was a passion that found its roots in him right from infancy.

He attended St. Mary’s Boys Senior high school, and then proceeded to Ghana Telecom University to attain a Diploma in IT, however Quamina dropped out before he could he could graduate.

Inspired by an Uncle who was actively making music back then, Quamina eventually resorted to writing his own freestyle raps which he showcased to his friends in class during entertainment segments in school.

Quamina MP, however, thrived off the positive feedback garnered from his supporters at school and that propelled him to keep the dream alive.

Quamina MP decided to fully pursue his long time aspiration of becoming a mega music star. Quamina attributes a substantial amount of his breakthrough into the music scene to the advent of social media.

After dropping out of school and relocating to Accra in 2016, Quamina began flooding his social media pages with freestyles of some of his best work, which culminated in him being picked up by the record label, “Ground Up Charlie” about a year later.

Quamina collaborated with Kwesi Arthur, his label mate who has also made a truckload of phenomenal strides in the music industry, despite his short time in it.

The duo recorded the song “wiase Y3d3” which became an instant hit. Quamina has since established himself as a sought after rapper in the industry.

Songs

Ohia Y3 Forkin

Wo Y3 Guy

Change Your Style

Amanfuor Girls

Party

Feel Okay