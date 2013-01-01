Prosper Narteh Ogum is a Ghanaian football manager who currently serves as head coach of Ghana Premier League side West African Football Academy and assistant coach of Ghana A' national football team. He previously coached Ghanaian team Ebusua Dwarfs.

Ogum is a trained teacher. He is a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Department of Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER). Ogum holds a CAF License A badge.

In 2013, Ogum masterminded the qualification of Elmina Sharks to the Ghana Division One League. He also worked with Ebusua Dwarfs in the Premier League during a short stint in 2016, he later resigned to pursue his Doctor of Philosophy program (Ph.D.).

In October 2019, he was appointed as head coach of Karela United, the deal however terminated after disagreements with the management board.

In December 2019, he was appointed as head coach of West African Football Academy ahead of the 2019–20 Ghana Premier League season. In his first season, he led WAFA to the 10th position on the league standings before the season was truncated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his second season, the 2020–21 season, he guided WAFA to a 3rd place finish accumulating 56 points.