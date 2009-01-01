Peter Mensah is a Ghanaian-British actor, best known for his roles in the films Tears of the Sun, Hidalgo, 300, and television series such as Starz' Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and Spartacus: Vengeance.
Early life
Mensah was born at Chiraa, Ghana, and comes from an academic family. He was born to parents from the Brong Ahafo Region, and moved to Hertfordshire, England, with his father, Peter Osei Mensah, an engineer, his mother, a writer, and two younger sisters at a young age. Mensah began practicing martial arts at the age of six.
Career
Mensah's film credits include Avatar, 300, Hidalgo, Tears of the Sun, Jason X, Harvard Man, Bless the Child and The Incredible Hulk. He also stars in the short film The Seed, produced and directed by Linkin Park's DJ Joe Hahn. He has made television appearances in Star Trek: Enterprise, Tracker, Witchblade, Blue Murder, Relic Hunter, Earth: Final Conflict, Highlander: The Raven, and La Femme Nikita.
He was a member of the repertory cast of the A&E Network series A Nero Wolfe Mystery and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.
He did the voice and likeness of Sgt. Zach Hammond in EA's video game Dead Space.
Mensah played the character Oenomaus in Spartacus and was on the Spartacus Panel at Comic Con 2009 and 2011. He had a recurring role in the fifth season of True Blood.
He is the voice of Predaking, the dragon-like leader of the Predacons in Transformers: Prime.
Filmography
Striking Poses
Bruiser
Bless the Child
The Perfect Son
Harvard Man
Jason X
Triggerman
Cypher
Tears of the Sun
Hidalgo
The Seed
300
The Incredible Hulk
Avatar
300: Rise of an Empire
The Second Sound Barrier
Kevin Hart: What Now?
The Scorpion King: Book of Souls
Televsion
Nancy Drew
Once A Thief
Exhibit: A Secrets Of Forensic Science
La Femme Nikita
The Long Island Incident
F/X: The Series
Earth: Final Conflict
Highlander: The Raven
Earth: Final Conflict
The Golden Spiders: A Nero Wolfe Mystery
Twich City
Enslavement: The True Story of Fanny Kemble
Relic Hunter
Deep in The City
Blue Murder
A Nero Wolfe Mystery
Witchblade
Tracker
Conviction
Star Trek: Enterprise
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
True Blood
Spartacus: Vengeance
Transformers: Prime
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising
Burn Notice
Sleepy Hollow
Midnight, Texas
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Departure
Video games
Dead Space as Zach Hammond