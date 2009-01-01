Peter Mensah is a Ghanaian-British actor, best known for his roles in the films Tears of the Sun, Hidalgo, 300, and television series such as Starz' Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and Spartacus: Vengeance.

Early life

Mensah was born at Chiraa, Ghana, and comes from an academic family. He was born to parents from the Brong Ahafo Region, and moved to Hertfordshire, England, with his father, Peter Osei Mensah, an engineer, his mother, a writer, and two younger sisters at a young age. Mensah began practicing martial arts at the age of six.

Career

Mensah's film credits include Avatar, 300, Hidalgo, Tears of the Sun, Jason X, Harvard Man, Bless the Child and The Incredible Hulk. He also stars in the short film The Seed, produced and directed by Linkin Park's DJ Joe Hahn. He has made television appearances in Star Trek: Enterprise, Tracker, Witchblade, Blue Murder, Relic Hunter, Earth: Final Conflict, Highlander: The Raven, and La Femme Nikita.

He was a member of the repertory cast of the A&E Network series A Nero Wolfe Mystery and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

He did the voice and likeness of Sgt. Zach Hammond in EA's video game Dead Space.

Mensah played the character Oenomaus in Spartacus and was on the Spartacus Panel at Comic Con 2009 and 2011. He had a recurring role in the fifth season of True Blood.

He is the voice of Predaking, the dragon-like leader of the Predacons in Transformers: Prime.

Filmography

Striking Poses

Bruiser

Bless the Child

The Perfect Son

Harvard Man

Jason X

Triggerman

Cypher

Tears of the Sun

Hidalgo

The Seed

300

The Incredible Hulk

Avatar

300: Rise of an Empire

The Second Sound Barrier

Kevin Hart: What Now?

The Scorpion King: Book of Souls

Televsion

Nancy Drew

Once A Thief

Exhibit: A Secrets Of Forensic Science

La Femme Nikita

The Long Island Incident

F/X: The Series

Earth: Final Conflict

Highlander: The Raven

Earth: Final Conflict

The Golden Spiders: A Nero Wolfe Mystery

Twich City

Enslavement: The True Story of Fanny Kemble

Relic Hunter

Deep in The City

Blue Murder

A Nero Wolfe Mystery

Witchblade

Tracker

Conviction

Star Trek: Enterprise

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

True Blood

Spartacus: Vengeance

Transformers: Prime

Transformers Prime Beast Hunters: Predacons Rising

Burn Notice

Sleepy Hollow

Midnight, Texas

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Departure

Video games

Dead Space as Zach Hammond