Peter Mac Manu is a Ghanaian politician. He was the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party from December 2005 to February 2010.

He was made the Campaign manager for the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections which was held in 2016.

Mac Manu has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the School of Administration of the University of Ghana. He later worked as a businessman and entrepreneur, and founded and managed several companies.

Before being elected National Chairman, Mac Manu served as chairman of the NPP in Ghana's Western Region.

Peter Mac Manu is married and has six children.