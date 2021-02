Paulina Patience Tangoba Abagaye is a Ghanaian diplomat and a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana. She is the current Upper East Regional Minister.

In July 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named Paulina Abagaye as Ghana's ambassador to Italy. She was among twenty two other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian mission in the world.

