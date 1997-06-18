Owusu Kwabena, simply known as Owusu, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for Azerbaijani club Qaraba? FK and the Ghana national team as a forward.

Club career

Owusu was born in Accra, and moved to Spain in 2016. After having trials at Racing de Santander and AD Alcorcón B, he joined CD Toledo on loan in August, being initially assigned to the reserves in Tercera División.

Owusu made his senior debut on 31 August 2016, coming on as a second-half substitute and scoring all of his team's goals in a 2–0 home win against UB Conquense, for the season's Copa del Rey. He subsequently became a regular starter for the club, scoring eight goals as his side missed out promotion in the play-offs.

On 23 August 2017, Owusu signed a five-year deal with La Liga side CD Leganés. Eight days later, he was loaned to Real Oviedo in Segunda División, for one year.

Owusu made his professional debut on 9 September 2017, replacing Carlos Hernández in a 1–1 away draw against Sporting de Gijón. After eight league appearances, his loan was cut short the following 3 January, and he joined FC Cartagena on loan just hours later.

On 24 July 2018, Owusu was loaned to Salamanca CF still in the third division, for one year. On 21 August of the following year, he moved to fellow league team Córdoba CF, also in a temporary deal.

On 23 January 2020, Azerbaijani club Qaraba? FK announced the signing of Owusu on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

International career

Owusu made his debut for Ghana national football team on 15 June 2019 in a friendly against South Africa. He was selected for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad.