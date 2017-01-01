Nurah Gyeile is a Ghanaian academic and agricultural expect. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana and the Minister of State for Agriculture at the presidency of Ghana.

Nurah Gyeile was employed at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and lectured at the Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness & Extension of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In March 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated him to the position of Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture. He met the Appointments Committee of the Parliament of Ghana where he was vetted to ascertain his level of knowledge and vision for the position he had been nominated to handle. He was approved the members of parliament in April 2017.