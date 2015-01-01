Ghana Famous People

Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese is a journalist with rich hands-on experience spanning over ten years.

She is a product of the prestigious Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). Since graduating in 2018, she has taken up key projects and assignments in TV and online broadcasting and online reporting/writing.

She is currently an online reporter for GhanaWeb, doubling as the parliamentary correspondent.

Her first journalism stint was with Metro TV Ghana in 2015.

Nimatu holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication (Public Relations) and a Diploma in Communication Studies, both from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Below are links to her impactful journalism feats spanning more than a decade:

GhanaWeb Special: Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a 'word' in parliament:

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/artikel.php?ID=1519535

Meet the lawyer of the first jailed MP who also ruled as Supreme Court judge on Assin MP’s case:

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Meet-lawyer-of-the-first-jailed-MP-who-also-ruled-as-Supreme-Court-judge-on-Assin-MP-s-case-1515878

Why government cannot withdraw E-Levy:

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Why-government-cannot-withdraw-E-Levy-1457827

NPP, the dollar or fuel prices: Who ‘breaks the 8’ first?

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/NPP-the-dollar-or-fuel-prices-Who-breaks-the-8-first-1475915

List of longest-serving MPs in Ghana’s parliament:

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/List-of-longest-serving-MPs-in-Ghana-s-parliament-994144

Will James Quayson face the same fate as Adamu Sakande?

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Will-James-Quayson-face-the-same-fate-as-Adamu-Sakande-1515716

Nu’uhe gme’a': The mystic Frafra marriage custom that compels women to remain faithful to their husbands

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/artikel.php?ID=1543736

Ghana’s railway sector: A dying flame under Akufo-Addo in the wake of Mahama’s unsung achievements:

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Ghana-s-railway-sector-A-dying-flame-under-Akufo-Addo-in-the-wake-of-Mahama-s-unsung-achievements-1549883

videos: https://youtu.be/T3Gn3ZmbNvM

https://youtu.be/OLlfZwlNBzU

https://youtu.be/JXvI-h6M1XU

https://youtu.be/Xx3SxtSC_Gw

www.ghanaweb.com