Nicholas Opoku is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for French club Amiens, on loan from Udinese. He has also been capped at the international level.

Club career

Opoku started his career with Kumasi Corner Babies, before moving to top-tier club Berekum Chelsea. On 11 August 2017, he signed a three year deal with Tunisian club Club Africain.

On 13 July 2018, Opoku signed with Serie A side Udinese until 30 June 2022.

On 28 January 2020, Opoku joined Ligue 1 club Amiens on loan with an option to buy until 30 June 2020.

International career

Opoku was a part of the Ghana under 17 squad that competed in 2013 African U-17 Championship. He has also represented the Ghana under-20 team.

In July 2017, Opoku made his senior international debut in a 2–1 defeat against United States. He came as a 38th minute substitute for Rashid Sumaila following his knee injury.