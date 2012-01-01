Ngozi Ezeonu, born Ngozi Ikpelue is a Nigerian actress and former journalist, notable for playing maternal characters in Nollywood movies.

In 2012, she starred in Adesuwa, a role that earned her the Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

A native of Ogbunike Ezeonu, was born in Owerri to Dennis and Ezenwanyi Ikpelue. Prior to finding fame as an actress, she studied Journalism at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and worked for Radio Lagos and Eko FM.

Although she is best known for a reprisal of maternal roles, Ezeonu was originally cast as young single characters at the start of her acting career.

In 1993, veteran film director Zeb Ejiro offered Ezeonu a supporting role as Nkechi, the antagonist's best friend in the Igbo blockbuster Nneka The Pretty Serpent.

This was followed by her role in 1994's Glamour Girls as Thelma, a high society mistress.

Filmography

Glamour Girls

Shattered Mirror

The Pretty Serpent

Tears of a Prince

Cry of a Virgin

Abuja Top Ladies

Family Secret

The Confessor

In the beginning

Bedevil// Directed by Mayor Ofoegbu

The Kings and Gods

Zenith of Sacrifice

A Drop of Blood

Divided Kingdom

Diamond Kingdom

God of Justice